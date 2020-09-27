Sei Investments Co. Has $1.64 Million Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDS. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 184.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

