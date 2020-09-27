Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 18.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 92.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $82.05 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $827.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of research firms have commented on JOUT. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $167,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,748 shares of company stock valued at $587,092. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.