Sei Investments Co. Has $1.65 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 297.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $160,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

