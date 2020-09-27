Sei Investments Co. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bruker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

