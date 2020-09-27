Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.45. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SOHU shares. ValuEngine lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.