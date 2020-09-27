Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,651 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 177.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 71.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $827.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

