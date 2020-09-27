Sei Investments Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.