Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $573.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

