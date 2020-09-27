Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,908,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of Hope Bancorp worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $899.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

