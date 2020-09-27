Bank of America Corp DE Sells 462,090 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.78% of Constellium worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 1,912,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after buying an additional 253,789 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after buying an additional 1,636,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -22.30. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.