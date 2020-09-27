Bank of America Corp DE Sells 70,875 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Belden worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,511,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,604,000 after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Belden by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Belden by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.72. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.