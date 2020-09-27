Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Visteon were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Visteon by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 8.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Visteon by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 14.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.