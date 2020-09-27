Bank of America Corp DE Sells 262,522 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

