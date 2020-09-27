Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,159 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Terex worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

