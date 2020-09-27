Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,101,000 after acquiring an additional 149,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after buying an additional 587,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 605,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,654,000 after buying an additional 147,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,419,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

