POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of POSCO worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in POSCO by 232.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in POSCO by 208.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in POSCO by 137.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 37.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $41.77 on Friday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

