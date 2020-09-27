Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,398 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4,604.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after buying an additional 1,513,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,682.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 191,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,720 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.