Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 208.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Select Medical worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $19.35 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

