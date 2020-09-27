Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 261.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.31% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 163.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 71.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,383 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLXN stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

