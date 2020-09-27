Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 16,506 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Innospec were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Innospec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.28. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.49). Innospec had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

