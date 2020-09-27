Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,038 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

