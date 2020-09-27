Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 38,069 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of US Ecology worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,525 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,372,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in US Ecology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 201,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

