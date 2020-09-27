Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Monro were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.