Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.67% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

