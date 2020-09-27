Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

