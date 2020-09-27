Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 18,992 Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Petmed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petmed Express by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after buying an additional 436,797 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Petmed Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Petmed Express stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.