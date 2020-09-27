Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 230 Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB stock opened at $2,834.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($22.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.