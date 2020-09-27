Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atrion were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth $65,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRI opened at $630.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.12. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.00 and a twelve month high of $846.15.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

