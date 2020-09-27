Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 481,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

