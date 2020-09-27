Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 129,184 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

EFT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

