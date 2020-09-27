Stifel Financial Corp Sells 345 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

