Stifel Financial Corp Has $679,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.56. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

