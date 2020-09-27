Stifel Financial Corp Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,697,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 561,076 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSI stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.