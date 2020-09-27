Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,952 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 313,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

