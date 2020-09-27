Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CAE by 203.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 90.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $17,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CAE by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,878,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 771,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after acquiring an additional 491,018 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAE opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cae Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.51.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Scotia Howard Weill cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

