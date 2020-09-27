Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 87.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

CPK stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

