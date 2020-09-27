Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth $72,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after buying an additional 895,105 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 126.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,823,000 after buying an additional 744,001 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 77.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after buying an additional 476,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at about $19,341,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Cannae Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

