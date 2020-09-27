Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 52,206 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

