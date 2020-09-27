Stifel Financial Corp Invests $698,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,071,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,462.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 529,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $3,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stifel Financial Corp Has $679,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Has $679,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc.
Stifel Financial Corp Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc.
Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,952 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,952 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cae Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cae Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 813 Shares of Amc Networks Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 813 Shares of Amc Networks Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co.
Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report