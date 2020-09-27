Stifel Financial Corp Invests $698,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,071,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,462.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 529,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $3,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

