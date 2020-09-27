Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Evergy by 6,716.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,067 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $72,622,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,100,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

