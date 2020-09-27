Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,705 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Veritex were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veritex by 810.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 575,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Veritex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritex by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Veritex by 1,387.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 855,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $803.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

