Stifel Financial Corp Sells 127,084 Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 127,084 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of Golar LNG Partners worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $2.05 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

