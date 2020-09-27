Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,584 Shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

NYSE EFL opened at $8.79 on Friday. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from EATON VANCE FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL).

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.