iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

