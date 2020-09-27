Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,333 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,199,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $63.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

