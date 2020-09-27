Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 16.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 18.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 415,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 25.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

