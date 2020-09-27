Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

