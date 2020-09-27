Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Latest News

Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 813 Shares of Amc Networks Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co.
Cannae Holdings Inc Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,455 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Invests $698,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
