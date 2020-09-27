Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

