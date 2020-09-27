Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,446 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $14,886,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

