Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Compass Diversified by 28.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 560.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 21,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,402.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE CODI opened at $17.69 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

